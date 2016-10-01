A note-taking application with Markdown, which knows programmers and Markdown better.
Markdown does NOT need live preview side by side. Focus on your note in both read and edit mode.
Built with C++ and Qt, VNote works in major desktop platforms.
All files on your local disk. Utilize third-party synchronization services to work from anywhere seamlessly.
Minimize the gap between reading and writing Markdown.
Themes, styles, behaviors. All could be tuned to your taste.
Utilize the power of code editors for Markdown notes.
Insert images directly from clipboard. Preview images in place in edit mode.
Syntax highlights for Code Blocks in both edit and read mode.
Interactive outline in both edit and read mode.
Mermaid, Flowchart.js, and MathJax.
Link all related files to the notes by attachments.
VNote is in active development. Post your issues or pull requests to shape VNote.