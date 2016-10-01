image

VNote

A note-taking application with Markdown, which knows programmers and Markdown better.

Concentration

Markdown does NOT need live preview side by side. Focus on your note in both read and edit mode.

Cross-Platform

Built with C++ and Qt, VNote works in major desktop platforms.

Simple Management

  • All plain text, no database
  • One directory to hold one notebook
  • One notebook contains infinite-level folders
  • Folders hold your notes

Own Your Data

All files on your local disk. Utilize third-party synchronization services to work from anywhere seamlessly.

Pleasant Markdown Experience

Minimize the gap between reading and writing Markdown.

  • Tuned and meaningful syntax highlights for Markdown
  • In-place image links preview
  • Copy/paste images without messy stuff
  • Syntax highlights for code blocks in edit mode
  • Interactive outline

Highly Customizable

Themes, styles, behaviors. All could be tuned to your taste.

By Programmers, For Programmers

Utilize the power of code editors for Markdown notes.

  • Vim mode
  • Line number
  • Multiple tabs
  • Split window
  • Powerful shortcuts

Features

Easy Images

Insert images directly from clipboard. Preview images in place in edit mode.

Code Blocks

Syntax highlights for Code Blocks in both edit and read mode.

Interactive Outline

Interactive outline in both edit and read mode.

Extensions

Mermaid, Flowchart.js, and MathJax.

Attachments

Link all related files to the notes by attachments.

We Could Expect More

VNote is in active development. Post your issues or pull requests to shape VNote.

Learn how VNote is and will be developed on Github

